Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 30, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -8/-12 Sunny 0

Incheon -8/-11 Sunny 10

Suwon -7/-11 Cloudy 0

Cheongju -6/-7 Snow 20

Daejeon -5/-8 Snow 30

Chuncheon -5/-14 Sunny 0

Gangneung -2/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju -4/-6 Snow 60

Gwangju -3/-3 Snow 60

Jeju 02/02 Sleet 60

Daegu -3/-6 Sunny 0

Busan -1/-3 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!