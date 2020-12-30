Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 30, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -8/-12 Sunny 0
Incheon -8/-11 Sunny 10
Suwon -7/-11 Cloudy 0
Cheongju -6/-7 Snow 20
Daejeon -5/-8 Snow 30
Chuncheon -5/-14 Sunny 0
Gangneung -2/-5 Sunny 0
Jeonju -4/-6 Snow 60
Gwangju -3/-3 Snow 60
Jeju 02/02 Sleet 60
Daegu -3/-6 Sunny 0
Busan -1/-3 Sunny 0
(END)
