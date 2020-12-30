Seoul extends reduction of airport usage fees for virus-hit airlines
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will extend the reduction of airport usage fees for virus-hit airlines by six months to help them stay afloat amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
The government will allow airlines, duty-free shops and other related companies at airports to pay quite lower airport usage fees until June next year, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
Incheon International Airport Corp., the operator of the country's main Incheon International Airport, has extended the cut of airlines' landing fees by up to 20 percent and the exemption on paying parking fees through June 2021, it said.
In August, the government took the same step until December as air travel demand dried up due to countries' entry restrictions to stem the spread of the pandemic.
The extended support programs are aimed at relieving the financial burden of the airline industry next year as it is expected to take some time for airlines and related businesses to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
