Cold wave grips many parts of S. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- A cold wave swept across the country Wednesday, with temperatures dipping into the double digits below zero in the northern and central parts of the country.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has issued cold wave alerts for Seoul and the provinces of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Gyeongsang and North and South Chungcheong.
Morning lows ranged from minus 10 C to minus 15 C in the greater capital area and other northern and central regions. Incheon, west of Seoul, experienced the coldest day of the season with the mercury falling below minus 10 C.
Temperatures dropped to around minus 20 C in some mountainous areas in the northeast.
The chilly weather will continue before easing on New Year's Day and will remain 2-5 degrees lower than normal temperatures for the time being, KMA said.
Up to 7 centimeters of snow fell in some parts of the provinces of South Chungcheong, Jeolla and Jeju, where heavy snow alerts have been issued, according to KMA.
jjhwang@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
U.S. says it supports S. Korea's concern over Chinese, Russian violation of KADIZ
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 24)
-
4
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea conducted Dokdo defense drill earlier this month
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
3
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
4
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
1
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over Korea amid report of military parade preparations in Pyongyang
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases above 1,000 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs eyed
-
4
(2nd LD) Daily infections back to over 1,000, death toll hits record high of 40
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40