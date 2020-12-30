S. Korea decides to allow troops, citizens working for USFK to get COVID-19 vaccinations
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry decided Wednesday to allow South Korean soldiers and civilian workers affiliated with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) to get COVID-19 vaccinations shipped from the U.S. for its troops stationed here, officials said.
The South Korean troops affiliated with the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army, known as KATUSA, as well as civilians working for USFK, are eligible for the inoculation according to the U.S. government's vaccination plan, and USFK and Seoul's defense ministry have discussed the matter.
"We've notified USFK of our decision that the inoculation will be possible if the Korean nationals can make a voluntary decision and the U.S. military provides a list of those taking shots to our side," the defense ministry said in a statement.
USFK began administering its initial doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to health care workers, first responders and its command team, after the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Korea last week.
The Moderna vaccine was authorized for emergency use and vaccination is voluntary, though USFK strongly recommends its members take the shots.
Additional vaccine shipments will arrive in South Korea to become available for all eligible members, according to the U.S. military.
"The vaccinations for the South Koreans will take place according to USFK's own plan," the ministry said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
