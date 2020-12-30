Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon picks Constitutional Court scholar as inaugural CIO head

All News 11:36 December 30, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday nominated Kim Jin-wook, a former judge serving as a senior researcher at the Constitutional Court, as the inaugural chief of a powerful investigation agency handling corruption by high-ranking officials, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Kim, 54, was among the two final candidates for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) selected by a parliamentary recommendation committee on Monday.

He will face a National Assembly confirmation hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Kim Jin-wook, senior researcher at the Constitutional Court, arrives at his office in central Seoul on Dec. 30, 2020. President Moon Jae-in nominated Kim, a former judge, as the first chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!