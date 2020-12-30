Seoul stocks turn higher in late morning in final session of 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks switched to gains to trade higher in the late morning on Wednesday, the last trading session this year, after the benchmark index closed at an all-time high the previous session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.38 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,834.89 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks rebounded after a weak start on profit-taking, helped by strong advances on auto and contact-free tech heavyweights.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.13 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal giant Naver jumped 3.36 percent, with its rival Kakao rising 1.95 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.79 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem traded flat, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI gained 0.33 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics moved up 1.22 percent, while Celltrion fell 2.08 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,088.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.55 won from the previous session's close.
The first trading session of the new year will open one hour later at 10 a.m. on Monday. It will close at the usual time of 3:30 p.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
U.S. says it supports S. Korea's concern over Chinese, Russian violation of KADIZ
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 24)
-
4
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea conducted Dokdo defense drill earlier this month
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
3
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
4
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
1
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over Korea amid report of military parade preparations in Pyongyang
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases above 1,000 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs eyed
-
4
(2nd LD) Daily infections back to over 1,000, death toll hits record high of 40
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases back to over 1,000 again, daily death toll hits another high of 40