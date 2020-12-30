Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New infections above 1,000 for 2nd day, variant cases rise to 5
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 1,000 for a second straight day Wednesday and variant cases rose to five as the government is mulling the toughest distancing rules to curb the pandemic.
The country added 1,050 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,025 locally transmitted infections, bringing the total caseload to 59,773, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
S. Korea decides to allow troops, citizens working for USFK to get COVID-19 vaccinations
SEOUL -- The defense ministry decided Wednesday to allow South Korean soldiers and civilian workers affiliated with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) to get COVID-19 vaccinations shipped from the U.S. for its troops stationed here, officials said.
The South Korean troops affiliated with the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army, known as KATUSA, as well as civilians working for USFK, are eligible for the inoculation according to the U.S. government's vaccination plan, and USFK and Seoul's defense ministry have discussed the matter.
-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. leader helms politburo meeting to prepare for party congress in early January
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party and decided to hold a party congress early next month, state media reported Wednesday.
The politburo meeting, held Tuesday, "examined and made confirmation as to the qualifications of the delegates" and "proposals for forming the presidium, members of the platform and secretariat of the 8th Congress of the Party," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon picks Constitutional Court scholar as inaugural CIO head
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday nominated Kim Jin-wook, a former judge serving as a senior researcher at the Constitutional Court, as the inaugural chief of a powerful investigation agency handling corruption by high-ranking officials, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Kim, 54, was among the two final candidates for the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) selected by a parliamentary recommendation committee on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Industrial output rises, but consumption falls for 2nd month in Nov.
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output rose in November from a month earlier on improving exports, but consumption declined for the second straight month amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases, data showed Wednesday.
The nation's overall industrial production increased 0.7 percent in November from the previous month
-----------------
S. Korea investigating 2 suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it is investigating two suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu from local farms, amid growing concerns that the disease may penetrate deeper into the local poultry industry.
Authorities are investigating the two suspected cases from ducks farms in North Jeolla Province and South Chungcheong Province, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-----------------
Samsung heir becomes S. Korea's richest stockholder after father's death
SEOUL -- Lee Jae-young, vice chairman of global tech giant Samsung Electronics Co., has emerged as South Korea's richest stockholder following his father's death, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.
The value of Lee's stock holdings came to 9.1 trillion won (US$8.3 billion) as of Tuesday, up from 7.4 trillion won at the end of last year, according to CEO Score.
-----------------
6 countries provide US$10 mln in food aid to N. Korea this year: U.N. data
SEOUL -- Russia, Switzerland and four other countries have provided about $10 million in food assistance to North Korea this year to help its choric food shortages, U.N. data showed Wednesday.
According to the data provided by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the countries, also including Sweden, Norway, Canada and Bulgaria, have provided food assistance worth $10.5 million this year through the World Food Programme (WFP).
-----------------
Military to finalize requirement plan for light aircraft carrier, vertical landing jets
SEOUL -- Military leaders were to meet Tuesday to decide whether to keep pushing to acquire a light aircraft carrier and vertical landing jets or shelve the project as a long-term plan amid controversy over their effectiveness.
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul plans to preside over the closed-door meeting that will be attended by top military officers, including the chiefs of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps.
-----------------
Cold wave grips many parts of S. Korea
SEOUL -- A cold wave swept across the country Wednesday, with temperatures dipping into the double digits below zero in the northern and central parts of the country.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has issued cold wave alerts for Seoul and the provinces of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Gyeongsang and North and South Chungcheong.
(END)
