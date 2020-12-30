S. Korea, U.S. health agency heads to enhance cooperation in pandemic fight
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The heads of the infectious disease agencies from South Korea and the United States have discussed ways to cooperate in developing vaccines and treatment for the novel coronavirus, health authorities here said Wednesday.
The discussion was made through an online conference between Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), and Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday, the KDCA said
The two sides agreed to exchange various data and information related to core technology behind developing COVID-19 vaccines by U.S. biotech companies Moderna and Pfizer.
The KDCA said the two countries also vowed to enhance cooperation in the fight against the disease, sharing their experiences in development of diagnostic kits and human resources.
Fauci, considered one of the world's most respected infectious disease experts, has been spearheading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The KDCA said Fauci complimented Seoul health authorities' efforts in detecting asymptomatic coronavirus cases at temporary screening facilities.
South Korea added 1,050 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, staying above 1,000 for the second straight day. The total caseload was increased to 59,773, the KDCA said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
U.S. says it supports S. Korea's concern over Chinese, Russian violation of KADIZ
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 24)
-
4
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea conducted Dokdo defense drill earlier this month
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
3
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
4
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
1
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over Korea amid report of military parade preparations in Pyongyang
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases above 1,000 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs eyed
-
3
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 2 more coronavirus variant cases; variant cases total at 5
-
5
(2nd LD) Daily infections back to over 1,000, death toll hits record high of 40