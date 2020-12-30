KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ LOGISTICS 165,500 UP 1,500
HITEJINRO 31,850 DN 150
Yuhan 75,100 UP 1,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,500 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 32,050 UP 50
DOOSAN 52,400 DN 200
DaelimInd 83,000 0
Hanwha 28,300 UP 450
Youngpoong 538,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,450 UP 1,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,100 UP 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14650 UP350
KiaMtr 62,400 UP 100
SK hynix 118,500 UP 2,500
SamsungF&MIns 187,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,500 0
Kogas 30,900 UP 550
SKNetworks 4,855 UP 85
KCC 197,500 UP 4,000
SKBP 169,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 28,100 UP 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,900 UP 400
AmoreG 54,900 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 192,000 UP 1,500
NEXENTIRE 6,190 UP 140
CHONGKUNDANG 226,500 UP 10,000
ORION Holdings 13,200 DN 100
DB HiTek 51,000 UP 1,850
CJ 92,100 UP 1,000
JWPHARMA 35,050 UP 1,350
LGInt 24,700 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 8,120 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 22,750 UP 150
Daesang 26,050 UP 50
GCH Corp 41,500 UP 5,600
DWEC 4,985 UP 325
HYUNDAI WIA 53,500 UP 5,700
KAL 27,200 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,040 UP 70
SsangyongCement 6,680 DN 70
