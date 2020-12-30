Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 December 30, 2020

LG Corp. 87,500 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 801,000 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 104,000 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 19,050 0
L&L 10,150 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,200 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,600 UP 100
Shinsegae 239,500 UP 5,000
SamyangFood 101,000 UP 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,550 0
CJ CheilJedang 381,000 DN 2,000
Daewoong 50,300 DN 600
Hyosung 76,400 DN 500
Nongshim 300,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 68,900 UP 1,400
Binggrae 57,100 DN 500
LotteChilsung 108,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 UP 80
POSCO 272,000 UP 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 178,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,800 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,785 UP 15
DB INSURANCE 43,750 UP 100
SamsungElec 81,000 UP 2,700
NHIS 11,300 UP 150
LOTTE 35,300 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 65,700 DN 800
LS 71,400 DN 800
GC Corp 406,000 UP 18,000
GS E&C 37,800 UP 2,050
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,700 UP 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 628,000 UP 27,000
SamsungElecMech 178,000 UP 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,800 UP 500
Hanssem 104,500 UP 500
KSOE 108,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,440 UP 150
SKC 94,000 UP 600
GS Retail 34,450 UP 100
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!