KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 577,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 65,800 UP 700
F&F 84,400 UP 600
KPIC 230,000 UP 10,000
NamsunAlum 4,695 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 3,665 DN 10
HtlShilla 82,300 UP 1,100
Hanmi Science 76,100 UP 2,000
OCI 93,000 UP 1,200
LS ELECTRIC 63,100 UP 1,900
KorZinc 401,500 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,040 UP 70
SYC 60,400 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 48,000 DN 150
IS DONGSEO 53,400 0
S-Oil 69,200 UP 1,200
LG Innotek 182,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 276,000 UP 11,500
HMM 13,950 UP 200
ZINUS 103,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,900 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 145,000 UP 2,500
Mobis 255,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,500 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 UP 250
S-1 85,000 0
KEPCO 27,400 UP 1,000
SamsungSecu 40,450 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 11,600 UP 300
Hanchem 196,500 UP 11,500
DWS 35,700 UP 1,250
SKTelecom 238,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 49,400 UP 350
HyundaiElev 39,700 UP 350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,500 UP 450
Hanon Systems 16,250 UP 300
SK 240,500 UP 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 124,000 UP 3,500
Handsome 30,250 UP 450
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
(MORE)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
U.S. says it supports S. Korea's concern over Chinese, Russian violation of KADIZ
-
3
(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 24)
-
4
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea conducted Dokdo defense drill earlier this month
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
3
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
4
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
1
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over Korea amid report of military parade preparations in Pyongyang
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases above 1,000 for 2nd day, toughest virus curbs eyed
-
3
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 2 more coronavirus variant cases; variant cases total at 5
-
5
(2nd LD) Daily infections back to over 1,000, death toll hits record high of 40