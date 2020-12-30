Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 December 30, 2020

Ottogi 577,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 65,800 UP 700
F&F 84,400 UP 600
KPIC 230,000 UP 10,000
NamsunAlum 4,695 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 3,665 DN 10
HtlShilla 82,300 UP 1,100
Hanmi Science 76,100 UP 2,000
OCI 93,000 UP 1,200
LS ELECTRIC 63,100 UP 1,900
KorZinc 401,500 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,040 UP 70
SYC 60,400 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 48,000 DN 150
IS DONGSEO 53,400 0
S-Oil 69,200 UP 1,200
LG Innotek 182,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 276,000 UP 11,500
HMM 13,950 UP 200
ZINUS 103,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,900 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 145,000 UP 2,500
Mobis 255,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,500 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 UP 250
S-1 85,000 0
KEPCO 27,400 UP 1,000
SamsungSecu 40,450 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 11,600 UP 300
Hanchem 196,500 UP 11,500
DWS 35,700 UP 1,250
SKTelecom 238,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 49,400 UP 350
HyundaiElev 39,700 UP 350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,500 UP 450
Hanon Systems 16,250 UP 300
SK 240,500 UP 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 124,000 UP 3,500
Handsome 30,250 UP 450
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
(MORE)

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
