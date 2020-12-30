Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 December 30, 2020

COWAY 72,700 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,500 UP 2,000
IBK 8,840 DN 40
DONGSUH 33,950 UP 1,100
SamsungEng 13,250 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 138,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,020 UP 140
SAMSUNG CARD 32,500 DN 600
CheilWorldwide 20,600 UP 150
KT 24,000 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL161500 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 15,000 UP 200
LG Uplus 11,750 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,100 0
KT&G 83,100 DN 200
DHICO 13,500 UP 450
Doosanfc 53,500 UP 700
LG Display 18,550 DN 50
Kangwonland 23,500 UP 50
NAVER 292,500 UP 9,500
Kakao 389,500 UP 5,000
NCsoft 931,000 UP 18,000
KIWOOM 126,500 UP 2,500
DSME 27,400 UP 450
DSINFRA 7,920 UP 90
DongwonF&B 179,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 29,700 UP 100
LGH&H 1,620,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 824,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO E&C 17,850 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,500 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,200 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 135,000 UP 3,500
Celltrion 359,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 25,650 UP 850
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,400 UP 600
KIH 79,000 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 31,150 UP 150
GS 37,550 UP 250
