KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 December 30, 2020

CJ CGV 25,200 UP 950
LIG Nex1 30,500 UP 350
Fila Holdings 43,700 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 UP 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,500 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,440 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 206,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 11,800 UP 50
SK Innovation 190,000 UP 7,000
POONGSAN 27,950 UP 950
KBFinancialGroup 43,400 0
Hansae 17,500 DN 350
LG HAUSYS 78,000 UP 1,900
Youngone Corp 31,700 UP 250
CSWIND 177,000 UP 9,000
GKL 16,700 UP 350
KOLON IND 41,050 UP 850
HanmiPharm 366,500 UP 18,000
BNK Financial Group 5,680 UP 10
emart 151,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY394 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 50,900 UP 800
HANJINKAL 63,100 UP 2,300
DoubleUGames 60,200 UP 400
CUCKOO 99,900 UP 600
COSMAX 99,500 UP 800
MANDO 58,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 826,000 UP 4,000
INNOCEAN 59,600 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 29,650 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,200 UP 400
Netmarble 131,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S283500 DN7000
ORION 124,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,300 0
BGF Retail 135,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 392,500 DN 9,000
HDC-OP 26,100 UP 1,150
WooriFinancialGroup 9,730 UP 40
Big Hit 160,000 UP 1,500
