(2nd LD) Moon picks three-term lawmaker as new justice minister
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday nominated a three-term ruling party lawmaker as the new justice minister and picked a Constitutional Court scholar to head a powerful new investigation agency handling corruption by high-ranking officials, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Following the nominations, several of Moon's top aides offered to resign in order to lessen the political burden of the president facing criticism on several key domestic issues.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea to allow troops, citizens working for USFK to get COVID-19 vaccinations
SEOUL -- The defense ministry decided Wednesday to allow South Korean soldiers and civilian workers affiliated with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) to get COVID-19 vaccinations with doses shipped from the U.S. for its service members stationed here, officials said.
The South Korean troops affiliated with the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army, known as KATUSA, as well as civilians working for USFK, are eligible for the inoculation according to the U.S. government's vaccination plan, and USFK and Seoul's defense ministry have discussed the matter.
-----------------
Prosecutors demand 9 years in prison for Samsung heir in retrial of bribery case
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Wednesday demanded nine years in prison for Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong in a retrial of a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye.
Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., faces charges of bribing the former president's longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, in order to get government help in succeeding his father and securing control of Samsung Group.
-----------------
(LEAD) 5 N.K. defectors face forcible repatriation after arrest in China: UN human rights office
SEOUL -- Five North Korean defectors, including a teenager and a pregnant woman, are facing forcible repatriation after they were arrested in China in September, according to a letter released by the U.N. human rights agency.
The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) disclosed a letter that the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and two U.N. special rapporteurs sent to the Chinese government in October to express "serious concern" about their arrest and detention.
-----------------
(News Focus) KBO club threatens legal action vs. league office over discipline of team exec
SEOUL -- Things could get even uglier now.
On Monday, the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) handed down a two-month suspension to Hur Min, chairman of the board for the Kiwoom Heroes, for "inappropriate and unnecessary behavior" stemming from a 2019 incident. The Heroes responded the following day that they will "ask judicial authorities to make their decision," which was a euphemistic way of saying they were taking legal action against the KBO over that suspension.
-----------------
(3rd LD) New infections above 1,000 for 2nd day, variant cases rise to 5
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 1,000 for a second straight day Wednesday and variant cases rose to five amid tougher virus curbs across the country.
The country added 1,050 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,025 locally transmitted infections, bringing the total caseload to 59,773, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks close final session of 2020 at all-time high
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished the final session of 2020 with a Santa rally Wednesday, hitting an all-time high for a fourth straight day. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 52.96 points, or 1.88 percent, to close at 2,873.47.
-----------------
Pastor acquitted of pre-electioneering, libel against Moon
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- A conservative pastor, best known for his mass anti-government rallies in central Seoul, was acquitted Wednesday of charges of premature electioneering and libel against President Moon Jae-in.
The Seoul Central District Court made the ruling in the case of Jun Kwang-hoon, 64, head pastor of Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, who was indicted in March over remarks he made during some of the protests and prayer services.
