USFK extends 3rd-highest antivirus scheme across S. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) decided Wednesday to maintain its anti-virus alert at the current level for all areas of South Korea amid the continued spread of the pandemic in the country.
Earlier this month, USFK enforced the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie, or HPCON C, the third-highest warning level in its five-tier system, as South Korea saw another wave of the pandemic with the daily caseload hovering around 1,000.
Under the scheme, only "mission essential" individuals will report for duty, with all others teleworking.
Non-necessary off-post activities are also restricted, such as visiting gyms outside the barracks, clubs, shopping centers and theaters.
"Based on the continued high numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea, USFK will remain in HPCON Charlie and will make an official reassessment of our HPCON level on Jan. 12, 2021," USFK said in a Facebook post.
Earlier, the U.S. military said it would make an assessment regarding the warning level early next year.
"USFK wants to remind our community that the threat still exists and we must adhere to our core tenets and risk mitigation measures," the message said.
Up until Monday, USFK reported a total of 480 COVID-19 patients, most of whom tested positive upon arrival in South Korea from the U.S.
On Tuesday, USFK began administering its initial doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers, first responders and its command team, after the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Korea last week.
South Korea added 1,050 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 1,025 locally transmitted infections, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The daily figure stayed above 1,000 for a second straight day, and variant cases came to five, KDCA said.
