Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

December 31, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Park Beom-kye takes over task on prosecution reform (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon nominates Park Beom-kye, Kim Jin-wook; You Young-min likely to be picked as presidential chief of staff (Kookmin Daily)
-- You Young-min, Lee Ho-seung to be picked as Moon's aides (Donga Ilbo)
-- Judges to lead justice ministry, CIO; You Young-min expected to become new presidential chief of staff (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Jin-wook to become first head of CIO, Park Beom-key to succeed Choo (Segye Times)
-- Staffs change, policies remain (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Shriek of nursing homes hidden behind COVID-19 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- You Young-min as presidential chief of staff, Shin Hyun-soo as senior secretary for civil affairs (Hankyoreh)
-- Judges to lead CIO, justice ministry; Moon enters phase 2 of prosecution reform (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prosecution reform moves ahead with new justice minister and CIO head (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kim Jin-wook to become first leader of CIO, Park Beom-kye as justice minister (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon picks new justice minister, chief of anti-corruption agency (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon replaces justice minister to push for reform (Korea Herald)
-- Moon names new justice minister, mulls a reshuffle (Korea Times)
