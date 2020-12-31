(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 31)

Despite Kim's portrayal of himself as a "centrist," he is suspected of pro-government inclinations because of his earlier application for the position of director of the Human Rights Bureau in the Justice Ministry. He also lacks experience in investigations except for short service for a special prosecution in 1999. Even as a judge, attorney and senior researcher at the top court, he did not stand out. Some legal experts expect him to play a secondary role in the CIO while one of his deputies will serve as de facto head of the office. To dispel such concerns, Kim must uphold political independence above all.