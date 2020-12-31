Today in Korean history
Jan. 1
1883 -- The port of Jemulpo, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, is renamed Incheon Port, and its functions are expanded to commercial trade with foreign partners.
1896 -- The Joseon Dynasty begins using the Gregorian calendar instead of the lunar calendar.
1905 -- All sections of the Gyeongbu railway linking Seoul and Busan are opened.
1981 -- The Korean Central Intelligence Agency is renamed the Agency for National Security Planning.
1983 -- An ethics law for government officials is ratified, requiring high-level officials and lawmakers to report their assets to the government each year.
1989 -- North Korean President Kim Il-sung proposes political negotiations between leading figures from the Koreas.
2004 -- South Korea's government expresses regret over Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's visit to a controversial shrine honoring Japanese war dead, including World War II criminals.
2019 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says in a New Year's Day address that he is firmly committed to denuclearization and ready to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at any time but warns he will seek a new way if the U.S. misjudges his patience and sticks to sanctions.
2020 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says in a New Year's Day address that the communist nation will show off a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, accusing the United States of stalling for time for its own political interests.
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea conducted Dokdo defense drill earlier this month
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea adds over 1,100 virus cases as toughest distancing rules weighed
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
3
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current distancing rules in capital area until Jan. 3
-
1
(LEAD) Military finalizes requirement plan for light aircraft carrier
-
2
S. Korea set to adjust virus curbs as new virus cases under 1,000 for first time in 3 days
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea set to adjust virus curbs as new virus cases under 1,000 for first time in 3 days
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to decide level of virus curbs this week amid no letup in virus resurgence
-
5
(3rd LD) New infections above 1,000 for 2nd day, variant cases rise to 5