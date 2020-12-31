Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 December 31, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -3/-12 Sunny 30
Incheon -3/-11 Cloudy 30
Suwon -3/-13 Cloudy 30
Cheongju -2/-11 Sunny 80
Daejeon -1/-11 Snow 60
Chuncheon -3/-16 Sunny 0
Gangneung 01/-9 Sunny 0
Jeonju 00/-9 Snow 60
Gwangju 01/-7 Snow 80
Jeju 05/01 Sleet 60
Daegu 01/-10 Cloudy 20
Busan 04/-7 Sunny 10
(END)
