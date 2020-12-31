Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 December 31, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-12 Sunny 30

Incheon -3/-11 Cloudy 30

Suwon -3/-13 Cloudy 30

Cheongju -2/-11 Sunny 80

Daejeon -1/-11 Snow 60

Chuncheon -3/-16 Sunny 0

Gangneung 01/-9 Sunny 0

Jeonju 00/-9 Snow 60

Gwangju 01/-7 Snow 80

Jeju 05/01 Sleet 60

Daegu 01/-10 Cloudy 20

Busan 04/-7 Sunny 10

(END)

