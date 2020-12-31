Nominee dismisses concerns about excessive power of new graft investigation body
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The nominee for the chief of a high-profile corruption investigation agency on Thursday dismissed concerns the new body would exercise unchecked power, as he began preparations for his confirmation hearing.
Kim Jin-wook, a 54-year-old former judge, was selected by President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday as the inaugural chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).
"There are concerns that the CIO may become an all-powerful institution, but its authority comes from the people," he told reporters upon arriving at his office in central Seoul set up to prepare for the upcoming parliamentary hearing.
He said he will ponder how to exercise the CIO's mandate in a way that serves the people.
"Under the Constitution, all powers come from the people. Powers must not lord it over the people and such powers cannot and must not exist under the Constitution," he added.
