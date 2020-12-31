(LEAD) Nominee dismisses concerns about excessive power of new graft investigation body
(ATTN: ADDS details on CIO, nominee's comments in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The nominee for the chief of a high-profile corruption investigation agency on Thursday dismissed concerns the new body would exercise unchecked power, as he began preparations for his confirmation hearing.
Kim Jin-wook, a 54-year-old former judge, was selected by President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday as the inaugural chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).
"There are concerns that the CIO may become an all-powerful institution, but its authority comes from the people," he told reporters upon arriving at his office in central Seoul set up to prepare for the upcoming parliamentary hearing.
He said he will ponder how to exercise the CIO's mandate in a way that serves the people.
"Under the Constitution, all powers come from the people. Powers must not lord it over the people and such powers cannot and must not exist under the Constitution," he added.
The CIO, targeted for launch next month, is a major pillar of the Moon administration's drive to reform the prosecution service said to have excessive power and authority.
Since the non-prosecution agency is tasked with investigating corruption among thousands of senior government officials, including the president, lawmakers, judges and prosecutors, there have been concerns that it could be used as a powerful surveillance tool by any sitting government unless it remains politically neutral.
"The CIO received the verifications of the presidential office and the National Assembly, while the last and most important process of a parliamentary hearing, which is equivalent to people's confirmation, remains," Kim noted. "The agency is just starting, and with patience, concerns will go away."
