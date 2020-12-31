Navy receives new anti-submarine warfare frigate
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- A new guided missile frigate boasting enhanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities was delivered to the Navy on Thursday, the arms procurement agency said.
The 2,800-ton Gyeongnam ship features stealth design and is equipped with a towed array sonar system (TASS) and long-range anti-submarine torpedoes, which improves its detection and strike capabilities, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
It also adopts a hybrid electric drive propulsion system, which reduces noise and enables rapid maneuvers, it added.
The vessel has been built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. since 2016 as a second frigate under the country's Batch-II new frigate acquisition project. The first one is the frigate Daegu, which was delivered to the Navy in 2018.
"We are working to construct six more frigates of this second batch version and plan to deliver them to the Navy by 2023," a DAPA official said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea conducted Dokdo defense drill earlier this month
-
5
Culture group questions feasibility of new law on military service delay
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
3
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
4
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
1
(3rd LD) New infections above 1,000 for 2nd day, variant cases rise to 5
-
2
(LEAD) Military finalizes requirement plan for light aircraft carrier
-
3
S. Korea set to adjust virus curbs as new virus cases under 1,000 for first time in 3 days
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea set to adjust virus curbs as new virus cases under 1,000 for first time in 3 days
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to decide level of virus curbs this week amid no letup in virus resurgence