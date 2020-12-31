KBO club exec apologizes for incident, withdraws legal action vs. league
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean baseball club executive under fire for disrespecting his athletes apologized for his action Thursday, while also withdrawing plans to take legal action against the league office for suspending him.
Hur Min, chairman of the board for the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), issued a statement through the club, apologizing to baseball fans and the rest of the league for a much-publicized incident from last year.
Hur, a millionaire-turned-baseball executive, caused a stir in October when it was belatedly revealed, through a TV news report, that he had forced the Heroes' minor league players to stay late after their practice in June 2019 so he could play catch and show off his knuckleball in live batting practice. KBO fans were up in arms over Hur's apparent lack of respect for professional athletes and accused him of using his authority to turn the baseball field into his personal playground.
"I'd like to offer my belated apology to players, officials and fans that I have inconvenienced with my action," Hur said. "As the chairman of the board of a baseball club, it was extremely inappropriate and careless behavior. I am also sorry that I had missed the timing of my apology."
The June incident made news after an anonymous tip from a baseball fan who filmed Hur's action on a smartphone and sent the clip to the TV station. In early December, former Kiwoom captain Lee Taek-keun claimed that the Heroes had attempted to retaliate against the tipster based on their closed-circuit TV footage. Lee also said the Heroes asked him to help identify and track down that anonymous fan.
The Heroes rejected Lee's allegations, but the KBO reviewed those claims. The league's disciplinary committee initially settled on a warning for Hur, but outgoing Commissioner Chung Un-chan was adamant that Hur had to be disciplined. Chung overruled the committee and handed down a two-month suspension to Hur on Monday.
The Heroes responded Tuesday that they would challenge that decision in court, but Hur retreated Thursday.
The Korea Professional Baseball Players Association (KPBPA) and the Korea Pro Baseball Players Alumni Association (KPBAA) both voiced their support for the KBO's suspension of Hur earlier this week.
"I don't think it helps our league to add more fuel to this situation," Hur said. "I will humbly accept advice from the KPBPA and other organizations, and I promise you something like this will never happen again."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea conducted Dokdo defense drill earlier this month
-
5
Culture group questions feasibility of new law on military service delay
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
3
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
4
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
1
(3rd LD) New infections above 1,000 for 2nd day, variant cases rise to 5
-
2
(LEAD) Military finalizes requirement plan for light aircraft carrier
-
3
S. Korea set to adjust virus curbs as new virus cases under 1,000 for first time in 3 days
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea set to adjust virus curbs as new virus cases under 1,000 for first time in 3 days
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to decide level of virus curbs this week amid no letup in virus resurgence