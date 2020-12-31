KBO club exec apologizes for incident, withdraws legal action vs. league

Hur, a millionaire-turned-baseball executive, caused a stir in October when it was belatedly revealed, through a TV news report, that he had forced the Heroes' minor league players to stay late after their practice in June 2019 so he could play catch and show off his knuckleball in live batting practice. KBO fans were up in arms over Hur's apparent lack of respect for professional athletes and accused him of using his authority to turn the baseball field into his personal playground.