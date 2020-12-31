BOK's dollar selling, buying on par in Q3 market smoothing operations
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Thursday said that its selling and buying of the U.S. dollar remained on par in the third quarter, as part of its efforts to help ease fluctuations in the local currency market prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the second quarter, the BOK sold a net US$345 million, smaller than a net sale of $5.85 billion three months earlier.
The central bank began releasing such data in March 2019 to help boost the transparency of its market stabilization steps.
The BOK said the FX market stabilized in the third quarter, compared with the first quarter when market jitters heightened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Korean currency closed at 1,169.50 won against the U.S. dollar on Sept. 29, compared with 1,203.00 won at the end of June.
At the end of March this year, the won closed at 1,217.4 to the dollar, sharply down from 1,156.4 won at the end of last year.
In March, the BOK began injecting U.S. dollars by tapping its $60 billion currency swap facility with the U.S. Federal Reserve.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea conducted Dokdo defense drill earlier this month
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea adds over 1,100 virus cases as toughest distancing rules weighed
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
3
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current distancing rules in capital area until Jan. 3
-
1
(LEAD) Military finalizes requirement plan for light aircraft carrier
-
2
S. Korea set to adjust virus curbs as new virus cases under 1,000 for first time in 3 days
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea set to adjust virus curbs as new virus cases under 1,000 for first time in 3 days
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to decide level of virus curbs this week amid no letup in virus resurgence
-
5
(3rd LD) New infections above 1,000 for 2nd day, variant cases rise to 5