S. Korea's 5G users near 11 mln in November: data
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea racked up nearly 11 million users on fifth-generation (5G) wireless networks as of end-November, data showed Thursday.
The country had 10.9 million 5G users last month, accounting for 15.5 percent of the total 70.5 million mobile subscriptions, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
Subscriptions to the high-speed networks jumped by nearly 1 million from the previous month amid launches of new 5G phones, such as Apple Inc.'s iPhone 12 series, the tech giant's first smartphones to support the high-speed networks.
South Korea was to first country to commercialize 5G in April last year and has since been aggressively pushing for wider adoption of the networks, which in theory can reach 20 times faster speeds than 4G LTE.
A recent ministry report, however, found that the country's 5G networks still lag compared to promises, with the average 5G download speed reaching 690.47 megabits per second (Mbps), just over four times faster than current 4G LTE speeds.
Local mobile carriers are currently preparing to commercialize new technology, such as standalone versions of the networks and millimeter wave 5G, to boost quality and speed.
The number of 4G LTE subscribers last month continued to dwindle, reaching 53.3 million, down around 680,000 from the previous month, according to the data.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea conducted Dokdo defense drill earlier this month
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea adds over 1,100 virus cases as toughest distancing rules weighed
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
3
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current distancing rules in capital area until Jan. 3
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea set to adjust virus curbs as new virus cases under 1,000 for first time in 3 days
-
2
Navy receives new anti-submarine warfare frigate
-
3
S. Korea set to adjust virus curbs as new virus cases under 1,000 for first time in 3 days
-
4
(LEAD) Military finalizes requirement plan for light aircraft carrier
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to decide level of virus curbs this week amid no letup in virus resurgence