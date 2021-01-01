S. Korea's exports fall 5.4 pct in 2020 on COVID-19 fallout
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports decreased 5.4 percent in 2020 from the previous year amid the new coronavirus pandemic, data showed Friday, but the decline was partially cushioned by the latest recovery in the outbound shipments of chips.
Outbound shipments came to US$512.8 billion last year, and imports moved down 7.2 percent on-year to $467.2 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $45.6 billion in 2020, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
It marking the 12th consecutive year the country has posted a surplus.
For December, the monthly exports advanced 12.6 percent on-year to reach $51.4 billion.
Imports gained 1.8 percent on-year last month to $44.4 billion, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $6.9 billion.
The monthly figure hovered far above the median market forecast of an 8.59 percent on-year rise.
South Korean exports had extended their slump to a sixth month in August before rebounding 7.3 percent in September on increased shipments of chips and automobiles.
In October, exports moved down 3.8 percent due to fewer working days and a resurgence in the virus. In the following month, South Korea's exports again grew 4 percent on-year on the back of the robust overseas sales of chips.
