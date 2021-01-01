Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 01, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-9 Cloudy 20

Incheon 00/-8 Cloudy 30

Suwon 01/-9 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 01/-7 Snow 60

Daejeon 02/-7 Snow 30

Chuncheon 00/-13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 04/-6 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-5 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 04/-4 Sunny 20

Jeju 07/04 Cloudy 30

Daegu 03/-6 Sunny 20

Busan 05/-4 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!