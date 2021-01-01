Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 01, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-9 Cloudy 20
Incheon 00/-8 Cloudy 30
Suwon 01/-9 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 01/-7 Snow 60
Daejeon 02/-7 Snow 30
Chuncheon 00/-13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 04/-6 Sunny 0
Jeonju 03/-5 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 04/-4 Sunny 20
Jeju 07/04 Cloudy 30
Daegu 03/-6 Sunny 20
Busan 05/-4 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea adds over 1,100 virus cases as toughest distancing rules weighed
-
5
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
Most Saved
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
3
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current distancing rules in capital area until Jan. 3
-
1
Navy receives new anti-submarine warfare frigate
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to decide level of virus curbs this week amid no letup in virus resurgence
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to decide level of virus curbs this week amid no letup in virus resurgence
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea set to adjust virus curbs as new virus cases under 1,000 for first time in 3 days
-
5
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says