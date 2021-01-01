Korean-language dailies

-- Democracy trapped in 'black and white' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 76 pct of public think it is difficult to accumulate wealth by earning wages (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon appoints new chief of staff, senior secretary for civil affairs (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon appoints new chief of staff, senior secretary for civil affairs (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Coronavirus-related death reported in Seoul prison (Segye Times)

-- Moon appoints new chief of staff, senior secretary for civil affairs (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 97-year-old, the oldest to recover from coronavirus, cites 'hope' as best medicine (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Let's seek new grand change in post coronavirus era (Hankyoreh)

-- You Young-min with business background to serve as chief of staff during remaining term of president (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- One step of courage, one step of hope, let's run again, Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

