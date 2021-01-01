N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has successfully completed its "80-day campaign" that was launched by leader Kim Jong-un, state media reported Friday, touting, in particular, the country's efforts to build an "iron wall" against the global coronavirus pandemic.
In October, Kim ordered the launch of the "80-day campaign" to achieve the country's national and economic goals by the end of the year ahead of a rare party congress scheduled for early January. It was launched as the North was striving to recover from typhoon damage, protracted antivirus work and global sanctions.
"The key target field of the 80-day campaign, the state emergency anti-epidemic work was further strengthened and anti-epidemic front was maintained as firm as an iron wall," the Korean Central News Agency.
"The anti-epidemic wall that has been fortified as firm as an iron wall throughout the period of the 80-day campaign has been the noble manifestation of the fixed will of our Party and its transparent outlook on the people," it added.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but sealed its border and toughened quarantine steps since early last year.
The KCNA also reported on achievements in recovery efforts from back-to-back summertime typhoons that devastated many regions of the country. It also highlighted construction of houses in the northern border town of Samjiyon and factories in other areas.
North Korea has not said when the 80-day campaign was completed, but experts say it was finalized Wednesday based on the North's media reports. The North appears to be highlighting the success of the campaign ahead of the party congress likely to take place in the coming days.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea adds over 1,100 virus cases as toughest distancing rules weighed
-
5
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
3
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current distancing rules in capital area until Jan. 3
-
1
Navy receives new anti-submarine warfare frigate
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to decide level of virus curbs this week amid no letup in virus resurgence
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to decide level of virus curbs this week amid no letup in virus resurgence
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea set to adjust virus curbs as new virus cases under 1,000 for first time in 3 days
-
5
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says