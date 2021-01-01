Go to Contents Go to Navigation

UNC says 86 messages delivered to N. Korea through Panmunjom communication line

All News 11:23 January 01, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Command (UNC) said Friday it has delivered a total of 86 messages to North Korea through a direct telephone line at the truce village of Panmunjom last year.

"UNC maintained its line-of-communication with #KPA counterparts throughout the year," the UNC said in a Facebook post, referring to the Korean People's Army of the North.

"We passed 86 messages and conducted twice-daily line checks for timely and effective information exchange," it added.

North Korea cut off all inter-Korean communication lines and blew up a liaison office in its border town of Kaesong in June in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent via balloons from the South.

Since then, the North hasn't responded to Seoul's attempts to communicate. It appears that the UNC-controlled communication line at the true village remains operational.

