2017 -- Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of President Park Geun-hye's close friend Choi Soon-sil, is arrested in Denmark by the law enforcement authorities in the European country on charges of illegal stay. She was suspected of receiving undue favor from a Seoul university by taking advantage of her mother's ties to the president. Her mother was at the heart of an influence-peddling scandal that led to President's Park's impeachment.

