Moon inspects combat readiness on Peace Eye aircraft

All News 15:36 January 01, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in flew on a Peace Eye military aircraft early Friday and inspected South Korea's combat readiness in a show of commitment to national defense on New Year's Day, the presidential office said.

It is the first time that a South Korean president has flown on the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft regarded as a core part of the South Korean Air Force, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

The E-737 Peace Eye took off with Moon aboard at around 6:30 a.m. from the military airfield in Seongnam, south of Seoul, after the president was briefed on details of the plane by Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul.

The aircraft flew for about two hours over South Korea's territorial sea and land, it added.

Later, Moon praised soldiers for training day and night to keep a high level of military readiness and thanked them for their sacrifice to keep the country safe and help people enjoy New Year's Day in peace, the presidential office said.

President Moon Jae-in (C) inspects South Korea's combat readiness aboard a Peace Eye aircraft during its two-hour patrol mission on Jan. 1, 2021, in this photo provided by his office.

Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #Peace Eye
Issue Keywords
