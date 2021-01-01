Moon inspects combat readiness on Peace Eye aircraft
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in flew on a Peace Eye military aircraft early Friday and inspected South Korea's combat readiness in a show of commitment to national defense on New Year's Day, the presidential office said.
It is the first time that a South Korean president has flown on the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft regarded as a core part of the South Korean Air Force, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
The E-737 Peace Eye took off with Moon aboard at around 6:30 a.m. from the military airfield in Seongnam, south of Seoul, after the president was briefed on details of the plane by Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul.
The aircraft flew for about two hours over South Korea's territorial sea and land, it added.
Later, Moon praised soldiers for training day and night to keep a high level of military readiness and thanked them for their sacrifice to keep the country safe and help people enjoy New Year's Day in peace, the presidential office said.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea adds over 1,100 virus cases as toughest distancing rules weighed
-
5
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
1
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
2
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
3
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current distancing rules in capital area until Jan. 3
-
5
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to begin coronavirus vaccine shots in Feb.
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
Navy receives new anti-submarine warfare frigate
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to decide level of virus curbs this week amid no letup in virus resurgence
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases rise above 1,000 again
-
5
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19