(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
2
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
3
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
4
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea adds over 1,100 virus cases as toughest distancing rules weighed
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
Military to launch vegan diet for vegetarians, Muslims next year
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
S. Korea to shorten approval process of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
-
5
S. Korea confirms COVID-19 variant from arrivals from Britain
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases rise above 1,000 again
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases rise above 1,000 again