Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Nak-yon recommends pardons of MB, Park Geun-hye for national unity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee Nak-yon floats pardons of ex-Presidents Lee, Park at dawn of new year; Cheong Wa Dae says it can discuss it (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling party broaches pardon of Park 95 days ahead of by-elections (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Nak-yon says he will recommend pardons of MB, Park Geun-hye; Cheong Wa Day says it's 'good remark' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- On New Year's Day, Lee Nak-yon sparks controversy by saying he will recommend pardons of Park Geun-hye, Lee Myung-bak (Hankyoreh)

-- Lee Nak-yon broaches pardons of ex-Presidents Park, Lee (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Warriors of K-quarantine give solace, 'Let's tide it over together' (Korea Economic Daily)

