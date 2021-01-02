Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

January 02, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Nak-yon recommends pardons of MB, Park Geun-hye for national unity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Nak-yon floats pardons of ex-Presidents Lee, Park at dawn of new year; Cheong Wa Dae says it can discuss it (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling party broaches pardon of Park 95 days ahead of by-elections (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Nak-yon says he will recommend pardons of MB, Park Geun-hye; Cheong Wa Day says it's 'good remark' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- On New Year's Day, Lee Nak-yon sparks controversy by saying he will recommend pardons of Park Geun-hye, Lee Myung-bak (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Nak-yon broaches pardons of ex-Presidents Park, Lee (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Warriors of K-quarantine give solace, 'Let's tide it over together' (Korea Economic Daily)
