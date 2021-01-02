New virus cases fall below 900 amid looming extension of social distancing rules
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell below 900 on Saturday largely due to less testing over the New Year's Day holiday, as health authorities are expected to extend the current social distancing rules.
The country added 824 more COVID-19 cases, including 788 local infections, raising the total caseload to 62,593, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). It reported 25 additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 942.
The latest infection count marked a decrease from 1,029 cases Friday. The country logged 807 cases Monday, 1,045 cases Tuesday, 1,050 cases Wednesday and 967 cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, the daily tallies have hovered around 1,000.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters plans to convene a morning session to discuss how to adjust the current social distancing rules and announce its decision at 11 a.m.
Observers said the authorities might retain the current Level 2.5 distancing measures -- the second highest in the five-tier scheme -- for the greater Seoul area, home to half of its 51.6 million population, and Level 2 rules in the rest of the country.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
