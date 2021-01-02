(LEAD) New virus cases fall below 900 amid looming extension of social distancing rules
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell below 900 on Saturday largely due to less testing over the New Year's Day holiday, as health authorities are expected to extend the current social distancing rules.
The country added 824 more COVID-19 cases, including 788 local infections, raising the total caseload to 62,593, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). It reported 25 additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 942.
The latest infection count marked a decrease from 1,029 cases Friday. The country logged 807 cases Monday, 1,045 cases Tuesday, 1,050 cases Wednesday and 967 cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, the daily tallies have hovered around 1,000.
The drop in new cases appears attributable to less testing. On Friday, 53,540 people received COVID-19 tests, compared with 101,176 on Thursday.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters plans to convene a morning session to discuss how to adjust the current social distancing rules and announce its decision at 11 a.m.
Observers said the authorities might retain the current Level 2.5 distancing measures -- the second highest in the five-tier scheme -- for the greater Seoul area, home to half of its 51.6 million population, and Level 2 rules in the rest of the country.
The latest single-day tally included 36 imported cases. Among them, the authorities confirmed four more cases of a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant from Britain, as well as another variant case from South Africa.
Of the newly identified local infections, 246 cases were reported in Seoul and 222 cases in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital. Incheon, west of Seoul, reported 70 more cases.
Amid no signs of the virus wave abating, the health authorities are set to make a decision on the social distancing guidelines.
They have shied away from raising the distancing rules to Level 3, as the toughest measures would mean serious restrictions on millions of small merchants and other businesses that would hamper national efforts to overcome the economic fallout of the pandemic.
However, the authorities have imposed targeted measures, such as banning gatherings of five or more people in the greater Seoul area.
Restaurants in the greater Seoul area face a fine if they allow groups of more than four people. The strongest measures have been applied nationwide as well. Ski resorts and famous tourism venues were shut down to slow the spread of the virus during the Christmas and New Year's holiday season.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients reached 361 on Saturday, compared with 354 from the previous day.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 43,578, up 625 from the previous day.
