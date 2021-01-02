Saturday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:04 January 02, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-8 Sunny 0

Incheon -2/-8 Sunny 0

Suwon -1/-8 Sunny 0

Cheongju 00/-6 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 01/-7 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 00/-12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 04/-4 Sunny 0

Jeonju 01/-3 Snow 20

Gwangju 02/-2 Snow 20

Jeju 08/05 Cloudy 30

Daegu 03/-3 Cloudy 0

Busan 06/-1 Cloudy 0

