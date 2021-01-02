Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 January 02, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/-8 Sunny 0
Incheon -2/-8 Sunny 0
Suwon -1/-8 Sunny 0
Cheongju 00/-6 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 01/-7 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 00/-12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 04/-4 Sunny 0
Jeonju 01/-3 Snow 20
Gwangju 02/-2 Snow 20
Jeju 08/05 Cloudy 30
Daegu 03/-3 Cloudy 0
Busan 06/-1 Cloudy 0
(END)
