121 more COVID-19 cases reported at Seoul prison
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- A prison in eastern Seoul reported 121 more cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday following its latest round of mass testing.
The justice ministry announced 121 inmates at Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul were among 126 newly infected individuals at prisons across the country as of 8 a.m. Sunday.
The latest tally raised the total caseload at South Korean prisons to 1,108 -- 1,068 inmates and 40 members of the prison staff.
Dongbu Detention Center has been responsible for the vast majority of those cases since first reporting its cluster infection in mid-December.
Dongbu inmates who were transferred to other correctional facilities to ease congestion at the Seoul prison have also tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
(END)
