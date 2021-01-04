Korean-language dailies

-- Tighter distancing rules to be extended starting today (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births (Kookmin Daily)

-- Pfizer vaccine highly likely to be administered in February: PM (Donga Ilbo)

-- Imprisoned ex-presidents must show remorse for potential pardons: ruling party (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Tighter distancing rules to be extended for another 2 weeks starting today (Segye Times)

-- S. Korean population falls (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korean population falls on low births (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 12 hospital beds for super critically ill patients full (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korean population in shock (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ahn Cheol-soo leads in Seoul mayoral by-election (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Only 4 pct of experts say apartment prices will fall this year (Korea Economic Daily)

