Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Tighter distancing rules to be extended starting today (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births (Kookmin Daily)
-- Pfizer vaccine highly likely to be administered in February: PM (Donga Ilbo)
-- Imprisoned ex-presidents must show remorse for potential pardons: ruling party (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Tighter distancing rules to be extended for another 2 weeks starting today (Segye Times)
-- S. Korean population falls (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean population falls on low births (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 12 hospital beds for super critically ill patients full (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korean population in shock (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo leads in Seoul mayoral by-election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Only 4 pct of experts say apartment prices will fall this year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- DP leader proposes special pardons on jailed ex-presidents (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ban on essential gatherings to be extended nationwide until Jan. 17 (Korea Herald)
-- Paradigm shift underway in hallyu (Korea Times)
(END)
