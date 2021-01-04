Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:03 January 04, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Tighter distancing rules to be extended starting today (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births (Kookmin Daily)
-- Pfizer vaccine highly likely to be administered in February: PM (Donga Ilbo)
-- Imprisoned ex-presidents must show remorse for potential pardons: ruling party (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Tighter distancing rules to be extended for another 2 weeks starting today (Segye Times)
-- S. Korean population falls (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean population falls on low births (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 12 hospital beds for super critically ill patients full (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korean population in shock (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ahn Cheol-soo leads in Seoul mayoral by-election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Only 4 pct of experts say apartment prices will fall this year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- DP leader proposes special pardons on jailed ex-presidents (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ban on essential gatherings to be extended nationwide until Jan. 17 (Korea Herald)
-- Paradigm shift underway in hallyu (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!