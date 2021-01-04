New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 1,000 Monday due to soaring infections in a Seoul prison and care homes across the country, as well as continued community infections, despite extended tougher virus curbs.
The country added 1,020 more COVID-19 cases, including 985 local infections, raising the total caseload to 64,264, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Monday's daily caseload marks a sharp rise from 657 on Sunday and 824 on Saturday, which declined due largely to less testing on the New Year's Day holiday. The average daily number of new cases stood at 941 over the past week.
Nineteen people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 981.
To cope with the largest-ever pandemic, health authorities on Saturday extended the Level 2.5 distancing measures -- the second highest in the five-tier scheme -- for the greater Seoul area and Level 2 for the rest of the country until Jan. 17.
South Korea also decided to apply the ban to private gatherings of more than four people, which has been in place for the greater Seoul area, to the rest of the country.
As the country has reported 10 cases of a more transmissible coronavirus variant first reported in Britain, officials are tightening restrictions on the entry of foreigners.
Starting Friday, foreigners arriving at South Korean airports must present a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours before their departure to the nation, the KDCA said.
Of the newly identified local infections, 324 cases were reported in Seoul and 260 cases in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital. Incheon, west of Seoul, reported 101 more cases.
A total of 126 new cases were linked to a prison in eastern Seoul, raising the total to 1,084.
The mass infections among inmates and employees prompted the authorities to apply Level 3 rules to restrict the entry of outside visitors and cut employees' working hours.
A nursing home and a facility for the disabled in the capital, as well as a logistics center in Icheon, 80 kilometers south of Seoul, also reported more cases and have nearly 400 so far.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients reached 351 Monday, compared with 355 from the previous day.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 45,240, up 733 from the previous day.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
