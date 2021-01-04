N. Korea likely to open rare party congress this week
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is expected to open a rare party congress this week, with its opening possibly taking place as early as Monday, observers said, amid expectations that the North is to unveil its economic scheme and policy directions on the United States and South Korea.
North Korea has said that it will hold the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in "early January," and state media earlier reported that delegates to the congress have already gathered in Pyongyang.
The North has not specified a date for the congress, but watchers say it could be held on Monday at the earliest or in the coming days this week.
All eyes are on what will be announced during the party congress as the North is expected to unveil its new economic development scheme for the next five years and could also disclose its new policy line on the U.S. and South Korea amid stalled denuclearization and frozen inter-Korean relations.
Kim has held three summit meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, but denuclearization talks have made little progress since their 2019 no-deal summit in Hanoi.
On Jan. 1, Kim delivered a short handwritten New Year's Day greetings to his citizens but skipped his highly anticipated televised New Year Day's speech as he is expected to unveil his stance on major issues during the upcoming party congress.
Eyes are also set on whether leader Kim's powerful sister Kim Yo-jong will be promoted to a higher position in the Worker's Party, a move that will bolster her position to the country's No. 2 leader.
The event, which may run for multiple days, is the second party congress under the current leader, who assumed power in late 2011 following the sudden death of his father Kim Jong-il.
In 2016, the North held its party congress for four days, the first of its kind in 36 years, and announced its five-year plan for economic development of the country.
At the session, Kim also declared that the country will seek the so-called byongjin policy of simultaneously pursuing nuclear weapons and economic development.
Seoul's unification ministry earlier said there is a possibility that the upcoming congress could be scaled down compared with the 2016 session given the North's ongoing antivirus campaign. The ministry also said it will keep a close eye on the upcoming event, including the North's policy line on the U.S. and South Korea.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
