Daewoo E&C wins 2.9 tln-won port deal in Iraq
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major South Korean builder, said Monday it has signed a 2.9 trillion-won (US$2.7 billion) deal with the Iraqi government to build port facilities.
Daewoo E&C has obtained the deal from the state-run General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) to build a tunnel, a container terminal and roads to the Al Faw port in Basra, the company said in a statement.
"The company participated in the port construction project from 2013. In the previous deal, we already won a 1.2 trillion-won order to build a terminal, a seawall and other facilities at the port," a company spokesman said.
The combined value of the two deals the company has earned reaches 4.1 trillion won, he said.
Daewoo E&C won overseas orders worth 5.88 trillion won last year, achieving its annual overseas order target of 5.07 trillion won, it said.
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
5
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to begin coronavirus vaccine shots in Feb.
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
Moon's approval rating drops to lowest point
-
3
(LEAD) New infections under 1,000 for 2nd day amid extended tighter distancing rules
-
4
(2nd LD) New infections under 1,000 for 2nd day amid extended tighter distancing rules
-
5
New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs