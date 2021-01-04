Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo E&C wins 2.9 tln-won port deal in Iraq

All News 09:57 January 04, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major South Korean builder, said Monday it has signed a 2.9 trillion-won (US$2.7 billion) deal with the Iraqi government to build port facilities.

Daewoo E&C has obtained the deal from the state-run General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) to build a tunnel, a container terminal and roads to the Al Faw port in Basra, the company said in a statement.

"The company participated in the port construction project from 2013. In the previous deal, we already won a 1.2 trillion-won order to build a terminal, a seawall and other facilities at the port," a company spokesman said.

The combined value of the two deals the company has earned reaches 4.1 trillion won, he said.

Daewoo E&C won overseas orders worth 5.88 trillion won last year, achieving its annual overseas order target of 5.07 trillion won, it said.

This graphic image provided by Daewoo E&C shows the Al Faw port to be built in Basra, Iraq. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Daewoo E&C-order
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!