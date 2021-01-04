S. Korea condemns deadly airport attack in Yemen
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea strongly condemns a terrorist attack presumed to have taken place at a southern airport in Yemen and expresses support for international efforts to end the conflict in the region, the foreign ministry said Monday.
"Our government strongly condemns the presumed terrorist attack at the Aden International Airport that occurred at an important juncture in which the agreement on the formation of a new Yemeni government is being implemented," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a commentary.
"We support the efforts of the international community, the people and government of Yemen toward an end of the civil war in the country," he said.
The blast reportedly happened on Dec. 30 (local time), when a plane, carrying many Yemeni Cabinet members, just landed in the southern city of Aden. The explosion has killed 26 people and wounded more than 100. No ministers were hurt.
Following the blast, Yemen's internationally recognized government accused the Iran-backed Houthi rebels of carrying out the attack.
