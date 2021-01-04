Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Defense ministry extends restrictions on troop vacations over pandemic

All News 11:20 January 04, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Monday it has extended a toughened social distancing scheme for two weeks, banning troops from vacationing and taking off-installation trips, to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Since November, the ministry has enforced Level 2.5 social distancing rules, the second highest in its five-tier alert system, following a series of COVID-19 cluster infections at barracks across the country.

"We've decided to extend the Level 2.5 scheme for all units from today until Jan. 17," the ministry said in a statement.

The military has enforced a tougher antivirus scheme than the government's curbs given the unique nature of barracks life, according to ministry officials.

The entrance of a military unit in the border town of Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, is shut on Nov. 23, 2020, after a cluster infection was reported among service members there. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!