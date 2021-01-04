Defense ministry extends restrictions on troop vacations over pandemic
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Monday it has extended a toughened social distancing scheme for two weeks, banning troops from vacationing and taking off-installation trips, to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
Since November, the ministry has enforced Level 2.5 social distancing rules, the second highest in its five-tier alert system, following a series of COVID-19 cluster infections at barracks across the country.
"We've decided to extend the Level 2.5 scheme for all units from today until Jan. 17," the ministry said in a statement.
The military has enforced a tougher antivirus scheme than the government's curbs given the unique nature of barracks life, according to ministry officials.
