Bourse operator seeks to further ease IPO rules for more firms in 2021: chief
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's bourse operator will seek to further lower the bar for promising companies to go public, its chief said Monday.
The Korea Exchange's new goals will center on supporting initial public offerings (IPOs) for startups, as well as encouraging smaller players on the third-tier KONEX to aim for larger leagues, KRX Chairman Sohn Byung-doo said in his greeting for the new year.
"The KRX will help innovative firms with potential make easier listings by improving the entrance system," he said.
In addition, the KRX chief said the bourse operator will toughen its regulations on stock short selling to ensure fairness in trading.
"We will strengthen the pre-monitoring and post-management of the short-selling system, so that it can be operated in a legal manner,"
Sohn also vowed to raise the Seoul bourse's global competitiveness "to a global top-tier level" by improving various IT support for its trading system.
In the final day of 2020 trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) skyrocketed 30.75 percent on-year to finish at a record 2,873.47 points. The total market capitalization leaped 34.2 percent to 1,981 trillion won (US$1.82 trillion), and the average daily turnover soared 144.5 percent.
Over the same period, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ spiked 44.6 percent to end at 968.42 points, with its total market cap surging 59.8 percent.
jwc@yna.co.kr

