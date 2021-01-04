Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 January 04, 2021

Jan. 5

1953 -- South Korean President Rhee Syng-man expresses his intention to resume diplomatic relations with Japan after meeting with the country's Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida.

1982 -- South Korea lifts nighttime curfew after 37 years.

2003 -- South Korea and Russia agree to cooperate to solve the North Korean nuclear issue in a peaceful manner.

2017 -- Choi Soon-sil, a longtime friend and confidante of former President Park Geun-hye, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in her first formal hearing on a string of corruption charges in connection with an influence-peddling scandal that ultimately led to Park's ousting on March 10.

2018 -- South and North Korea agree to hold high-level talks to discuss Pyongyang's potential participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and ways to improve ties.
(END)

Keywords
#Korean history
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!