Today in Korean history
Jan. 5
1953 -- South Korean President Rhee Syng-man expresses his intention to resume diplomatic relations with Japan after meeting with the country's Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida.
1982 -- South Korea lifts nighttime curfew after 37 years.
2003 -- South Korea and Russia agree to cooperate to solve the North Korean nuclear issue in a peaceful manner.
2017 -- Choi Soon-sil, a longtime friend and confidante of former President Park Geun-hye, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in her first formal hearing on a string of corruption charges in connection with an influence-peddling scandal that ultimately led to Park's ousting on March 10.
2018 -- South and North Korea agree to hold high-level talks to discuss Pyongyang's potential participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and ways to improve ties.
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
-
3
Moon's approval rating drops to lowest point
-
4
New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
-
5
Navy chief calls for securing light aircraft carrier to boost capabilities