Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 1,000 Monday due to soaring infections in a Seoul prison and care homes across the country, as well as continued community infections, despite extended tougher virus curbs.
The country added 1,020 more COVID-19 cases, including 985 local infections, raising the total caseload to 64,264, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) N. Korea likely to open rare party congress this week
SEOUL -- North Korea is expected to open a rare party congress this week, with its opening possibly taking place as early as Monday, observers said, amid expectations that the North is to unveil its economic scheme and policy directions on the United States and South Korea.
North Korea has said that it will hold the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in "early January," and state media earlier reported that delegates to the congress have already gathered in Pyongyang.
Number of delisted firms quadruples in 2020
SEOUL -- The number of companies delisted from the South Korean stock market rose fourfold in 2020 from the previous year due to poor financial health or other reasons, data showed Monday.
A total of 16 firms, including solar-battery parts maker Woongjin Energy Co., were delisted from the country's main KOSPI and secondary KOSDAQ markets last year, according to the data from the Korea Exchange.
Moon rides S. Korea's brand-new low-carbon bullet train
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in took a trial ride in South Korea's landmark bullet train, designed to cut carbon emissions, on Monday in his first on-site activity of the new year.
He traveled between two local cities -- Wonju in Gangwon Province and Jecheon in North Chungcheong Province -- on the EMU-260 train a day before it is to be put into public service. EMU stands for electric multiple unit, and 260 is its running speed in kilometers per hour.
More than 330 Korean exhibitors to attend CES 2021
SEOUL -- More than 330 South Korean exhibitors are expected to introduce their new products and cutting-edge services at the world's largest tech expo next week, data from its organizer showed Monday.
So far, 338 firms, institutions and colleges from South Korea have registered for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, according to the U.S. Consumer Technology Association. This year's tech show will take place online from Jan. 11 to 14 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
More efforts to be focused on stabilizing housing market this year: finance minister
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday that the government will spare no efforts this year to stabilize housing prices that have been rising despite a series of measures to cool down the property market.
The minister also said that policy efforts will be put into place to pull off a "fast and strong" economic recovery this year as Asia's fourth-largest economy faces growing uncertainties such as a resurgence in new coronavirus cases.
