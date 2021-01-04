(LEAD) S. Korea confirms another case of highly contagious bird flu
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday confirmed another case of highly contagious bird flu in poultry, raising the total caseload to 43, authorities said.
Samples from an egg farm in the central city of Cheonan tested positive for H5N8 strain of avian influenza (AI), the agricultural ministry said. The case was reported to the authorities on Sunday.
The authorities culled all chickens within 3 kilometers from the infected farm as a precautionary step and imposed a monthlong movement ban on farms within 10 km.
It marks the 43rd case since the country reported the first outbreak in nearly three years in November.
By region, 12 cases occurred in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, followed by South Jeolla Province with 10 and North Jeolla Province with nine infections.
The number of poultry destroyed by local authorities reached 12.6 million as of Monday. Birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms are culled under the local quarantine law.
South Korea has been suffering from a series of avian influenza cases from wild birds since October. So far, 49 cases have been reported from their habitats. Twelve other suspected cases are under investigation.
Local authorities are on guard as migratory birds are expected to continue to fly into the country throughout this month, which may spread the disease to more poultry farms.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
