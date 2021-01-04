SsangYong's Dec. sales fall 18 pct amid pandemic
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 18 percent last month from a year earlier as demand fell further amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
SsangYong Motor sold 10,561 vehicles in December, down from 12,923 units a year ago due to lower demand for its SUV models, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Domestic sales plunged 20 percent to 8,449 units from 10,574 during the same period, and exports declined 10 percent to 2,112 from 2,349, it said.
For the whole of 2020, sales fell 19 percent to 107,324 autos from 132,799 over the cited period.
SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the flagship G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports.
Last week, Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said it is in talks with an investor for the sale of its majority stake in SsangYong to reorganize its investments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka said in an online briefing held Friday that the Indian carmaker expects to sign a non-binding agreement next week to sell a controlling stake in the South Korean unit and conclude the deal by Feb. 28.
He said Mahindra will hold a 30 percent stake or less in Ssangyong Motor if the deal goes smoothly and will also carry out a 25 percent capital reduction.
In 2011, Mahindra acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong for 523 billion won and now holds a 74.65 percent stake in the carmaker.
On Dec. 21, Ssangyong filed for court receivership, as it struggles with snowballing debts amid the pandemic.
The SUV-focused carmaker asked main creditor KDB and other creditors to roll over the loans but failed to obtain approval from the lenders.
