Hyundai's Dec. sales fall 6.4 pct on overseas slump
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 6.4 percent last month from a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak continued to affect overseas sales.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 373,970 vehicles in December, down from 399,543 units a year earlier, due to decreased overseas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 3.2 percent to 68,486 units last month from 66,335 a year ago, helped by robust sales of new models, such as the Palisade, Santa Fe and Tucson SUV models.
But overseas sales declined 8.3 percent to 305,484 units from 333,118 during the same period.
For the whole of 2020, sales dropped 15 percent to 3,743,514 autos from 4,425,528 in the same period of last year.
